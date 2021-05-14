Welcome to the Doge Pack: The Alaska Inu (LAS) Crypto Is Soaring 400% Today

The list of dog-themed cryptocurrencies is growing ever longer. Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD), with its popular meme mascot and massive gains in 2021, inadvertently spawned a new trend. Dog-faced crypto plays are coming into vogue seemingly every day. A new player, Alaska Inu (CCC:LAS-USD), has just launched, and it already seeing astronomical price increases.
Alaska Inu enters the month of canine cryptos riding on the same success as its predecessors Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) and Kishu Inu (CCC:KISHU-USD). However, the LAS token comes with its own tweaks.
The other doge knockoffs made the bold move to burn 50% of their multi-quadrillion total supplies to the wallet of Vitalik Buterin. Buterin, founder of Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), has received billions of dollars’ worth of unsolicited tokens. And, seeing how these cryptos have been ramping up Ethereum’s gas fees, Buterin saw an opportunity to move the tokens.
Buterin’s donation of $1 billion in SHIB to an India Covid-19 relief fund showed the volatility of altcoins when burned to a whale’s wallet. LAS did not subvert the common altcoin tactic of sending tokens to a whale wallet. But, it did hedge its bets slightly in the wake of the event.
Alaska Inu (LAS) Crypto Differs From Other Doge Lookalikes
First, LAS has a much lower supply than SHIB or KISHU. LAS has 100 trillion tokens, 50% of which were sent to Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance (CCC:BNB-USD). Unlike other Ethereum-based tokens, Alaska Inu operates on the Binance Smart Chain.
25% more of the total supply is in a liquidity pool on PancakeSwap (CCC:CAKE-USD). There are just 25 trillion tokens for trading. The tokens are supposedly meant to be staked for yield farming alongside another token called LASM, which is still in presale. However, the website does not have much detail on the yield farming model just yet.
Alaska Inu is riding on the same success that other doge descendants are seeing. After just two days of trading, the LAS token is up 5,800%. The price of LAS is increasing by 306%, and trading volume is up 558%.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.