7 Equity-Crowdfunding Offerings Worth Your Investment ASAP

No doubt, some of the top stories over the past year have been about initial public offerings (IPOs) via special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). The appeal is understandable. SPACs give everyday retail investors a chance to participate in ground-floor opportunities. However, the nuances of these deals have turned many people off. So, perhaps they should give equity crowdfunding a try instead.
As one of the easiest ways average folks can get into private-investing ventures, equity crowdfunding has a relatively new history. Prior to a favorable change in the law, regular folks had little chance of putting their money to work with privately held organizations. Instead, they had to hope that one day their target company would initiate an IPO.
Wagering on public-market debuts can be a lucrative deal, let’s not forget. But the challenge with IPOs — whether you’re talking the traditional route or SPACs — is that insiders or sponsors have already taken a big chunk of the pie before retail folks have even had a sniff. Frankly, these elite investors are not above dumping their holdings either, which makes equity crowdfunding more appealing.
Basically, by participating in this private-investing route, retail investors can be among the first beneficiaries from an IPO. Of course, that’s assuming an equity-crowdfunding offering gets to that point. Please bear in mind that this is a massive if. That said, if all goes well, early bird investors can rest assured that they’ll be winners.
So, here are the equity-crowdfunding opportunities to consider this week. As with anything with high potential, there are also high risks to consider. Be aware that equity crowdfunding is incredibly treacherous, with very few startup enterprises achieving success. Further, it’s vital to perform due diligence. If you see a company that appeals to you, ask questions of management. Remember — it’s your money, so don’t be shy.
- Irrigreen
- Edify.ai
- FullSkoop
- Onēva
- Guardian Athletics
- Gryphon
- Innovega
Equity Crowdfunding to Invest in ASAP: Irrigreen
Easily among the most impressive equity-crowdfunding opportunities I’ve seen since working in the private-equity space, Irrigreen could very well change how we utilize the planet’s most precious resource: water.
Over the years, conservative efforts have stressed how individuals should monitor their water usage. After all, you don’t need to have the water running when the toothbrush is in your mouth. However, individual actions don’t eliminate all waste.
Walking through your neighborhood, you may see (and perhaps have been impacted by) a glaring case of water waste: antiquated sprinkler systems in desperate need of a retrofit. In this case, dumb sprinklers just spray water indiscriminately. There should be a better way to water the lawn — and there is.
Irrigreen specializes in a smart sprinkler system. Rather than just spraying water, Irrigreen “prints” it. Utilizing printing technology, the underlying system distributes water according to the physical layout of the target environment. Therefore, you’re not going to see water flowing uselessly down the sidewalk. Instead, it will go exactly where it’s needed and not an inch over.
As the company loves to say, Irrigreen gives you “the same green lawn” but at a much lower cost. To learn more, head on over to Republic, where you’ll find Irrigreen’s investor prospectus. But hurry — you have less than three weeks to participate.
Edify.ai
While most white-collar workers had the luxury of remote during the worst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, frontline workers and those in physical, high-contact businesses had no choice but to grind through the crisis. This presented glaring economic and social conflicts, as those who form the backbone of America are often the least compensated.
Further, if something happens on the job, these employees could suffer devastating consequences. According to the Economic Policy Institute, “there are 23,000 on-the-job injuries in the United States every day. Annually, this adds up to 8.5 million injuries and a huge cost to workers, their families, and our economy (approximately $192 billion, according to J. Paul Leigh of the University of California, Davis).”
One way to help resolve this crisis within a crisis is to effectively teach proper safety tactics and strategies. Edify.ai, another equity-crowdfunding offering on the Republic platform, may have the perfect solution. Leveraging its acumen in artificial intelligence (AI), Edify.ai provides personalized coaching tailored to each individual worker. That way, accidents can be prevented before they ever occur.
Plus, this is a two-way benefit. Most workers in high-contact businesses often don’t have financial safety nets to endure prolonged periods of inactivity. Additionally, workplace incidents can add up to tens of thousands of dollars per worker. With Edify.ai, that money could potentially be used to expand the participating businesses instead. To learn more about this private-investing opportunity, reserve your spot today.
Equity Crowdfunding to Invest in ASAP: FullSkoop
Unfortunately, vending machines are not known for their nutritional value. Rather, they’re just an avenue to fill a need. But that’s also an equity-crowdfunding opportunity that FullSkoop would like to address.
Utilizing what it calls a “farm-to-fridge” business model, FullSkoop provides smart self-serve kiosks that offer real meals and snacks, “from yogurt parfaits and salads to microwavable entrees.” On top of that, they also offer premium beverages — not just the soft drink junk that you find in so many vending machines.
Lastly, FullSkoop has consumer convenience in mind. Through connected apps, users have access to real-time inventory data, prices, nutritional information and promotions. Basically, this is the vending machine of tomorrow that we need today. To find out more, check out FullSkoop’s pitch deck on Republic.
Onēva
Obviously, when the pandemic reached the United States, it had a devestating impact. However, by working from home, many white-collar workers were also able to care for their loved ones while still getting tasks done. Just by eliminating lengthy commutes, people’s time became immediately freed up for personal care.
Now with Covid-19 cases sharply declining, though, more and more Americans are likely to return back to the office. Granted, I understand that many employees don’t want to go back. However, to some degree, a return is inevitable.
Therefore, in my opinion, I think we’ll see many employers call up their workers — even the ones that previously stated that employees could work from home indefinitely. That will strain the personal-care component of corporate America.
That’s where Onēva, one of the equity-crowdfunding opportunities on Netcapital, aims to provide a viable solution. Through its mobile-app platform, Onēva connects workers with independent caregivers that are “100% background-checked” and verified. Further, Onēva provides an excellent resource for business owners to provide their employees in need of in-home care services. To find out more about this company, check out Onēva’s pitch on Netcapital.
Equity Crowdfunding to Invest in ASAP: Guardian Athletics
Several weeks ago, I covered Guardian Athletics, an equity crowdfunding offering listed on Netcapital which specializes in protective equipment for football players. Its flagship product is the KatoCollar, which “provides better protection to the head and neck of athletes by slowing their movement after impact by up to 30% and allowing football players a lightweight, discreet design that doesn’t get in the way of a safer way to play football.”
Having been on the receiving end of a concussion-inducing hit to the head, I know firsthand how scary it is to get knocked out that hard. So, yes, I’ll admit it: Guardian Athletics’ KatoCollar resonates with me personally. And I think it should resonate with millions of parents across the country.
Here’s something to consider: according to Stanford Children’s Health, “about 30 million children and teens participate in some form of organized sports, and more than 3.5 million injuries each year […] Almost one-third of all injuries incurred in childhood are sports-related injuries. By far, the most common injuries are sprains and strains.”
As you might have guessed, football players are also more likely to suffer injury than athletes in other sports, too. So, while statistically the figure is low, some of the injuries could be catastrophic. As such, I think the KatoCollar is an absolute must for high school athletics. To learn more, please check out Guardian’s investor prospectus on Netcapital.
Gryphon
Like it or not, connected technologies are here to stay, thanks to their myriad conveniences and efficiencies. While adults have every reason to be online and get access to the information they need, though, kids are also constantly on the internet. After all, it’s much easier to do a quick internet search than it is to dig through the library.
However, this shift away from analog infrastructure has a dark side. According to the Pew Research Center, 85% of Americans say they go online every day and three-in-ten adults are “almost constantly” online. And, if you think those stats were staggering, consider the fact that “the average 8- to 10-year-old spends nearly 8 hours a day with a variety of different media, and older children and teenagers spend [upwards of] 11 hours per day.”
Logically, this increased internet usage can expose users to inappropriate or even dangerous content. That’s where Gryphon enters the picture. A comprehensive, cloud-based network security system, Gryphon protects households from all manners of digital threats. Additionally, it provides monitoring and restriction services, making sure that kids don’t exceed their computer and device usage.
Better yet, Gryphon resonates deeply with its core consumers, generating incredibly positive reviews. To find out more, check out the company’s pitch deck on the SeedInvest platform.
Equity Crowdfunding to Invest in ASAP: Innovega
With connectivity improving, consumers no longer just want quick access to information and digital services. They also want that data and convenience in as small of a profile as possible. For example, it’s no surprise that people no longer carry digital cameras as frequently as they once did. Frankly, the cameras on our smartphones have become more than adequate.
Given the push for integrated data, people are naturally excited about augmented reality (AR). According to a report by Grand View Research, the global AR market will achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.8% from 2021 to 2028, culminating in total valuation of over $340 billion.
If true, this would be an impressive tally. However, it’s also possible that many AR and virtual reality manufacturers could fail because the underlying devices are too bulky. Again, the point about quick digital access isn’t just about the ability but also the convenience. Ultimately, you’re not going to achieve personal AR integration unless you develop small AR-capable devices. That’s what Innovega strives to do.
According to Innovega’s SeedInvest profile, this company created eMacula, “a wearable display system that includes patented disposable smart contact lenses and a portfolio of display eyewear. This combination satisfies the wearers’ demand for light-weight stylish eyewear and access to high-quality media.” The company goes on to note that eMacula “can deliver high-resolution media with as large as 110-degrees field of view.”
This platform that could potentially take AR to the next level. For more information about this groundbreaking equity-crowdfunding opportunity, check out Innovega’s pitch deck.
Investing through equity and real estate crowdfunding or asset tokenization requires a high degree of risk tolerance. Despite what individual companies may promise, there’s always the chance of losing a portion, or the entirety, of your investment. These risks include:
1) Greater chance of failure
2) Risk of fraudulent activity
3) Lack of liquidity
4) Economic downturns
5) Dearth of investor education
Read more: Private Investing Risks
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.