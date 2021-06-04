Alaska Inu (LAS) Price Predictions: How Long Is the Leash on the LAS Crypto?

Doges, doges everywhere. If you’re a crypto investor, you’ve certainly seen all the dog-themed digital tokens that have popped up in the wake of Dogecoin’s (CCC:DOGE-USD) success. Some, like Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD), aim to be the “Dogecoin killer,” taking over as the altcoin of choice. Others, like Dogelon Mars (CCC:ELON-USD) simply want to be a community. Alaska Inu (CCC:LAS-USD) is one of the newer doge tokens, and investors are taking interest in Alaska Inu (LAS) price predictions.
Alaska Inu, like most of its peers, does not exist with any specific utility in mind. These yield-farming tokens are driven by hype, much in the same way as Reddit stocks which have seen significant gains with little to offer in terms of fundamental value.
LAS has a 100-trillion total supply, 50% of which is reportedly in the wallet of Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance as a “donation” from the Alaska Inu community. 25% has also been locked into a liquidity pool, leaving 25 trillion up for grabs by investors.
Alaska Inu (LAS) Price Predictions Heat Up After 15% Gains
Alaska Inu is one of the most sought after cryptos right now as users look for the next moonshot token. The LAS token is benefitting today for a gain of over 15% on the day’s session, giving a nice boost to holders’ portfolios while still keeping the token’s value well under a penny.
But what do analysts think of tokens like Alaska Inu? Is this type of non-utilitarian, yield-farming crypto going to last beyond the existing crypto bubble? Let’s take a look at what predictions are saying:
- DigitalCoinPrice thinks LAS can reach as high as $0.00000023 from its current price of $0.0000001503 in 2021. This represents a growth of 0.00000008 cents.
- CoinArbitrageBot predicts a similar growth, valuing the token at $0.00000030 in a year’s time.
- CoinCodex gives the crypto a bearish rating, with four bearish signals in its analysis to zero bullish signals.
- Gov Capital doesn’t think LAS will even last into June 2022. The outlet says Alaska Inu will hit exactly $0 in 12 months’ time.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.