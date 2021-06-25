ALF Stock: 7 Things to Know as Retail Investors Squeeze Alfi Higher

Today, investors in Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) and ALF stock are seeing very impressive gains. Shares of ALF stock have surged more than 35% at the time of writing on very heavy volume.
Indeed, today’s move follows previous massive downside swings in ALF stock in recent days. This stock has surged in a high-volatility fashion since the beginning of the month. In that time, shares have moved from below to $3 to greater than $17 today.
Why?
Well, it appears ALF stock is in the crosshairs of retail investors. The company’s extremely high level of short interest (currently around 34%) provides the short-squeeze thesis retail investors needed to pile into this name. Indeed, it appears this stock is squeezing as we speak.
Let’s take a look at what investors may want to know about Alfi amid this volatility.
What Investors Need to Know About ALF Stock
- Alfi is an AI stock, with a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model.
- Alfi has only been publicly traded for two months.
- The company came public via a hotly anticipated IPO on May 3.
- At the time, shares were listed at $4.15.
- Despite dropping below $3 this month, shares have since rallied to be a 3-bagger for early investors.
- A recent share buyback announcement sent shares higher earlier this week.
- Since then, it appears retail traders have jumped aboard, driving shares of ALF stock to an all-time high of more than $20 per share today.
