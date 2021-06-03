Apple WWDC 2021 Rumors: What Will AAPL Announce Next Week?

The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is slated to kick off on Monday of next week. And rumors of what the firm may share are already exciting both Main Street and Wall Street.
The annual event is an information technology conference where important news is unveiled. This includes things like updates to previous products and even the reveal of new items for consumers. It it normally held in person in California, but it will be online for the second straight year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
That said, there are plenty of rumors ahead of the event regarding what Apple may discuss at the conference. What are people saying? Let’s take a closer look at some of the chatter surrounding the Apple WWDC.
- MacRumors published an article stating that Wedbush analyst Dan Ives had some interesting points in a note to investors.
- Aside from updates to its current versions iOS and other operating systems, Apple is also planning a “few surprises.”
- And according to Wedbush, the firm “plans to announce its long-rumored 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.”
- Wedbush also said that the new computers will be powered by the the M1 Apple silicon chip.
- However, MacRumors stated that this is unlikely.
- Additionally, the new MacBook Pros will also include updates to the current layout of the computer.
- This includes the removal of the Touch Bar, the return of the HDMI port, an SD card slot and MagSafe magnetic charging.
