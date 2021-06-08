Asensus Surgical Stock Is Coiling for the Next Move Higher

On May 18, I suggested to Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) investors that there’s no need to dump your ASXC stock. So far, that optimistic call is working out well.
The share price at that time was $2.01, and it has reached $3.47 since then. That’s a substantial gain in a short period of time, but there could be much more room for upside movement.
Understanding the price action of ASCX stock will be imperative, yet it’s important to get the full picture. This means delving into Asensus Surgical’s potentially transformative digitized surgical technology.
As we’ll see, Asensus’s chief product is gaining traction and, eventually, could become a mainstay in the field of minimally invasive surgical equipment.
ASXC Stock at a Glance
Let’s start by rewinding the clock a bit. On Feb. 23, 2021, TransEnterix announced its intention to change the company’s name to Asensus Surgical.
As a result, TRXC transitioned into ASXC stock.
The share price closed the first trading day of 2021 at around $1.17, but it didn’t stay there for very long. In short order, the buyers asserted themselves and staged a spectacular rally.
Thus, on Feb. 10, the ASXC stock price reached a 52-week high of $6.95. Then came a major retracement, with the shares falling back to $1.52 on April 20.
May was a much better month for the long-side investors, though, and it appears that a turnaround is already in the works.
By June 3, the stock was already approaching the $2.70 level and generally trending upwards. Long-term, it’s entirely possible that the buyers will assert themselves again and revisit the $7 area.
Digitizing the Interface
Asensus is known for having developed innovative surgical technologies such as the SPIDER device and the SurgiBot System.
Today, however, the company’s chief product is the robotic laparoscopic surgical platform known as the Senhance Surgical System.
This is a system that uses augmented intelligence to “provide unmatched performance and patient outcomes through machine learning.”
Asensus’ objective with the Senhance Surgical System is to provide the driving force behind greater control in laparoscopy. With this, there’s the potential to improve patient outcomes and even save lives.
An essential feature of the Senhance Surgical System is haptic feedback. This means that if a pressure threshold is reached, the platform can enhance a surgeon’s sensing of that pressure/tension through alerts.
Also vital is the Senhance Surgical System’s eye-tracking camera control. This feature enables the platform to sense a surgeon’s eye activity, thereby allowing for more precise control over a camera used in the surgical process.
On top of all that, the Senhance Surgical System implements 3D high-definition visualization, which can provide surgeons with additional intelligence regarding the depth and spatial relation of the patient’s organs.
Expanding the Reach
Clearly, there are tremendous benefits to bringing the Senhance Surgical System to the health-care system, not just in the U.S. but globally.
Of course, this is easier said than done. It’s good to know though that Asensus has already signed two new agreements with two hospitals in Europe this year.
Not only that, but reportedly a hospital in Asia “purchased a previously leased Senhance System at the end of the lease term.”
Slowly but surely, Asensus is gaining traction in expanding the presence of its proprietary technology. In fact, the company expects to install 10 to 12 new Senhance Surgical Systems this year.
Moreover, during the first quarter of 2021, more than 500 procedures were performed globally using the Senhance Surgical System. That signifies an increase of 3% compared to the first quarter of 2020.
The Takeaway
Patient investors are witnessing what could be a turning point in the price action of ASXC stock.
This could also be a turning point in digitized surgical technology, as the Senhance Surgical System offers the possibility of better precision for surgeons, and improved outcomes for patients.
