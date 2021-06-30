Bitcoin Billionaire Dead: 15 Things to Remember About 41-Year-Old Mircea Popescu

Mircea Popescu, 41, a Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) billionaire, was found dead off the coast of Costa Rica on June 23.
Here’s everything you need to know about Mircea Popescu and his death.
- Popescu was one of the earliest adopters of Bitcoin.
- He even went so far as to set up a Bitcoin securities exchange called “MPEx.”
- This put him at odds with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- Popescu was also known for his avid blogging.
- Before being found dead, the Bitcoin billionaire would post between 70 and 100 blog entries per month.
- The content of these blogs was reportedly varied, with some containing racists and sexist content.
- While his remarks made him a controversial figure in the Bitcoin community, there’s no denying his impact.
- It’s worth noting that it’s unknown what will happen to his BTC after his death.
- If no one else has access to the crypto wallet, those tokens could be lost.
- That would have a large enough effect that it could change the price of Bitcoin.
- Popescu’s death occurred in Coasta Rica due to the Bitcoin billionaire drowning while swimming off the coast of Costa Rica.
- While known for his blog and Bitcoin activities, not much else is known about the man.
- He’s a Romanian national and may have held more than 1 million BTC tokens.
- Popescu was also a driving force behind keeping Bitcoin from changing block size from 1MB to 2MB.
- He promised to dump 1 million of the tokens into the market and crash the price if the block change size took place.
BTC is down 5.4% as of Wednesday morning.
There’s loads of other crypto news to keep up with today outside of the dead Bitcoin billionaire.
Fortunately for investors, we’ve got that coverage ready to go with our deep dives into the crypto space. That includes the latest news concerning Elon Musk, VeChain (CCC:VET-USD), and Holo (CCC:HOT-USD). You can learn all about these matters by following the links below!
More Crypto News for Wednesday
- 7 Cryptos That Elon Musk Might Talk (or Tweet) About
- VeChain’s Supply Chain Role Means VET-USD Will Likely Gain More Traction
- Holo Crypto Is Not a Hot Token, Despite What its Ticker Says
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.