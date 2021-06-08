Bitcoin News Today: 11 Things to Know About BTC Crypto for Tuesday, June 8

Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) is taking a beating on Tuesday and we’re collecting all of the latest news you need to know about the crypto today.
- Let’s start off by talking about the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack.
- The company behind the pipeline actually paid out the $4.4 million ransom to the hackers behind the attack.
- However, they weren’t out of that money for long as the U.S. Government was able to recover it.
- So what does this have to do with Bitcoin?
- BTC was used to pay the hackers.
- This has raised double concerns.
- The first is that crypto was used for illegal activities.
- The second is that the government was able to recover it, which isn’t a good look for something that’s supposed to be free from government control.
- Next up we have to discuss major Bitcoin news from El Salvador today.
- The country’s president has announced plans to make BTC legal tender.
- That’s a positive for the crypto as it gives it more legitimacy.
Mike Novogratz has also been positive on Bitcoin lately as he expects a major rise. He spoke about institutional investors getting into BTC last year and how it sent the crypto to $60,000. NOw he expects another surge in price.
Here’s what he said to Yahoo Finance.
“We see these kind of step function moves, and then we’ll see a long period of consolidation … and you’re waiting for the new narrative to arrive that brings the next wave of money and I think we’re in one of those periods right now.”
BTC was down 10.2% over a 24-hour period on Tuesday.
