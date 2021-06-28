Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Predictions: How High Can the BSV Crypto Go in 2021?

Crypto forks are back in the spotlight today as the asset class tries to get up off the canvas. While Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) moves to regain footing above $35,000, it appears Bitcoin SV (CCC:BSV-USD) is soaring today. As such, Bitcoin SV (BSV) price predictions are in demand as investors want to know what to expect of the underdog play.
Bitcoin SV came around in 2018, as forked coins became the hot new trend. Craig Wright is the main figure behind Bitcoin SV as one of the most outspoken entrepreneurs against Bitcoins upgrades at the time. The result of Wright’s outspokenness was the birth of Bitcoin SV, which seeks to deliver a stable and highly scaled blockchain for mining and applications.
Bitcoin SV proclaims itself to be the “original Bitcoin.” And, it has backing in the form of the Bitcoin Association, a conglomerate of blockchain experts who seek to advance Bitcoin SV’s reach. The boom BSV is seeing on today’s session can be attributed directly to the Bitcoin Association.
Bitcoin Association released its second annual report about the growth and development of Bitcoin SV, and investors are getting excited. The report lauds milestones reached and also shares a vision for a robust future. One part of this is a series of goals to grow BSV’s influence with regulating bodies, banks and international businesses.
Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Predictions Ramp Up With New Gains
Bitcoin SV is gaining over 26% on the heels of this report by the Bitcoin Association. With a bright future in mind, investors are seeking Bitcoin SV (BSV) price predictions. Well, things seem pretty bright, according to what analysts are saying. Let’s take a look:
- WalletInvestor suggests the coin will gain only slightly over the next 12 months. Their June 2022 prediction for BSV is $170.
- The Economy Forecast Agency is very bullish on BSV. The outlet predicts a $236 high for the coin in December of this year.
- DigitalCoinPrice is even more bullish, forecasting a price of $248 for the coin by the end of 2021.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.