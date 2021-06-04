Bitcoin2021: 7 Things to Know About the Huge Crypto Convention in Miami

There’s a crypto convention in Miami right now, and it is gearing up to be the biggest Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) event ever. Bitcoin 2021 is a two-day convention packed to the brim with speakers from all across the crypto industry.
The Bitcoin 2021 event could potentially be a goldmine of updates and announcements regarding the most highly regarded digital currency. Thousands of people are there, and many thousands more will be watching online.
Here’s what you need to know ahead of the event:
Bitcoin 2021: What to Know About the Crypto Convention in Miami
- Bitcoin 2021 is the product of Bitcoin Magazine, a crypto publication co-founded by Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) founder Vitalik Buterin.
- The conference is taking place June 4-5. Festivities begin at 9 a.m. Eastern and continue until well into the afternoon.
- Bitcoin 2021 was originally slated to be in Los Angeles California. However, the location of the event changed to Miami, thanks to some campaigning by Mayor Francis Suarez. Suarez wants to make Miami “the world’s cryptocurrency capital.” He also served as the keynote speaker.
- The conference is attracting a host of speakers from very diverse backgrounds. Libertarian Ron Paul is one of the first speakers of the weekend. Also speaking are Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), and skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. Boxer Floyd Mayweather will be making one of his final public appearances before he goes off to beat up YouTuber Logan Paul in the ring.
- In terms of attendance, 12,000 Bitcoin fanatics are descending on Miami for the occasion.
- You don’t have to feel left out if you want to attend but can’t. Organizers are livestreaming the main events on their website’s homepage.
- If you’re watching remotely, you’ll miss out on the many other facets of the conference, including sponsor booths, after-parties, the esports arena, and a meet-and-greet with the Bird Man himself.
- The excitement of the event is getting many Twitter users pumped up. #Bitcoin2021 is trending on the platform as viewers chatter about speakers and goings-on.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.