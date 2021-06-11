BitTorrent (BTT) Price Predictions: Can the BitTorrent Token Blow Past 1 Cent?

BitTorrent (CCC:BTT-USD) has been seeing a lot of chatter in recent months. The native token of the peer-to-peer file sharing platform crashed significantly during the crypto market correction. Now, investors want to know if the famed protocol can pull itself together and leverage significant gains. As such, BitTorrent (BTT) price predictions are cropping up.
BitTorrent is under new management since the last time you probably heard about it. Tron (CCC:TRX-USD), a blockchain ecosystem focusing on content sharing, bought BitTorrent in 2018. The company gave it a makeover, complete with its own native token, BTT.
The BTT token benefitted from a steep climb in the spring.
For a brief moment, the crypto surpassed the 1-cent mark. But, things were short-lived. The crypto dropped off steeply, and outright crashed in May as the whole market took a dive.
BitTorrent (BTT) Price Predictions: Can BTT Rally Back?
Things are turning around a bit now for BitTorrent. InvestorPlace contributor David Moadel thinks that BTT has a shot at retaking its 1-cent glory. Moadel claims that with the platform’s traffic, and global crypto bullishness, the growth is in the cards.
Likewise, InvestorPlace contributor Muslim Farooque calls BTT a great play, regardless of its infamous reputation as a breeding grounds for piracy. Analysts all over think that if crypto can rally as an asset class, BTT’s shady past associations won’t even be considered.
What are other analysts saying about BTT’s growth prospects? Could 2021 be the year BitTorrent retakes the 1-cent valuation? Let’s take a look:
- WalletInvestor thinks that by June 2022, BTT will be through the 1-cent barrier once again.
- CoinQuora suggests that in the next 1.5 years, the token could blast into multi-cent territory.
- DigitalCoinPrice is predicting only minor gains for BTT, finishing out the year at a half-cent value.
- Trading Beasts has a similar prediction, forecasting a half-cent valuation for BTT at the end of December 2021.
