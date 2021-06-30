BRQS Stock: 11 Things to Know About Penny Stock Borqs Technologies as Shares Rocket

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock is on the rise Wednesday despite a lack of any news coming from the Internet of Things (IoT) company.
Here’s what you need to know about Borqs Technologies and what has shares of BRQS stock on the move today.
- Borqs Technologies is an IoT company that focuses on developing and deploying products and solutions in that space.
- The company was founded in 2007 and specifically works on making smart-enabled products that connect to Android mobile devices.
- It went public in August 2017 and trades shares on the Nasdaq Exchange under the BRQS stock ticker.
- Borqs Technologies operates research centers in China, India, Korea, and the U.S.
- The recent interest in BRQS stock comes from retail traders looking to boost it higher.
- There’s been plenty of talk about the stock on social media as traders take notice.
- That includes Twitter user Antonio Costa promoting the stock to his roughly 144,000 followers.
- The same is also true for Reddit with users on the PennyStocks subreddit talking about BRQS’ potential.
- To go along with all of this, BRQS stock is seeing heavy trading today.
- As of this writing, more than 91 million shares of the stock have changed hands.
- That’s a massive increase over the company’s daily average trading volume of roughly 2.9 million shares.
BRQS stock was up 44.5% as of Wednesday morning.
Investors looking for more hot stock news today should keep reading!
InvestorPlace says on top of the latest news with daily coverage of the stock market. That includes the latest news that has AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS), Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC), and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares on the move today. Check out all of that at the following links!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- ASTS Stock: Why One Analyst Thinks AST SpaceMobile Could Jump Nearly 250%
- SRAC Stock: Why Stable Road Is Gaining Ahead of a Momentus SPAC Merger
- XELA Stock: The Big News That Has Exela Technologies Continuing to Soar
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed