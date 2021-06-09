3BTC: 13 Things to Know About El Salvador, Bitcoin, Legal Tender and Citizenship

There’s some major Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) news for Wednesday that investors need to be aware of and it has to do with El Salvador.
Let’s take a look at that news below!
- The big news today is that El Salvador has passed a law that has the country officially recognizing BTC as legal tender.
- The bill was passed by the Salvadoran Congress with a supermajority of 62 out of 84 votes in favor of it.
- Nayib Bukele, the President of El Salvador, took to Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to announce the news.
- That’s worth pointing out as it makes the country the first to ever accept Bitcoin as legal tender.
- The goal is to offer up more financial freedom to citizens that might not have access to traditional financial services.
- That makes sense as only 30% of citizens have access to such services.
- Another thing worth noting is that citizens won’t have to use a government wallet to hold BTC.
- The change also means that all businesses have to accept Bitcoin.
- However, it doesn’t mean they have to hold onto it.
- The government is setting up a fund that will allow businesses to exchange BTC for U.S. Dollars.
- This fund will hold $150 million and will regularly sell Bitcoin to replenish its resources.
- In addition to all of this, President Bukele also revealed that investing in the economy of El Salvador can grant a person citizenship.
- He said that anyone that invests 3 BTC, or about $105,0000 as of this writing, into the economy will obtain citizenship in the country.
BTC was up 10.1% over a 24-hour period as of Wednesday morning and is up 20.4% since the start of the year.
