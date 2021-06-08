Shocking 10X Anomaly Revealed

BTC, ADA, ETH, DOT Price Predictions: One Popular Crypto Analyst Sets Huge Price Targets

Bitcoin could surge to $230K

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 8, 2021, 11:13 am EDT

CryptoCapo, a crypto analyst that shares his takes with his nearly 130,000 followers on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), has revealed his price predictions for some of the biggest players in the space.

Image of cryptocurrency tokens in a wallet.

Source: stockphoto-graf / Shutterstock.com

CryptoCapo believes we’re about to hit a wave that will see the price of many cryptos skyrocket. In particular, he’s interested in Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD), Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), and Polkadot (CCC:DOT-USD) with some huge price predictions.

Let’s take a look at those price predictions below.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction

In the case of Bitcoin, CryptoCapo is expecting it to reach $230,000 by the end of the year. That’s a massive jump compared to the crypto’s current price, which is sitting at about $31,5000. BTC was down 12.3% over a 24-hour period as of this writing but is up 12.5% since the start of the year.

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction

When it comes to Cardano, CryptoCapo has a short-term outlook of $3 to 4$ for the crypto. However, his long-term price target is $30. ADA is trading at around $1.45 as of Tuesday morning, which is down 15.9% over a 24-hour period. Even so, ADA is still up 708.8% year-to-date.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction

When talking about Ethereum, CryptoCapo says he expects the crypto to reach a price of $10,000 by the end of the year. ETH is currently trading at around $2,384. That’s down about 14% over a 24-hour period. The crypto is still up 221.9% since the start of the year.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction

The final price prediction we’re looking at from CryptoCapo today is Polkadot. The analyst is expecting the crypto to reach $100 over the next few months. DOT is trading at roughly $20.44 right now. That’s down 16.9% over a 24-hour period. It’s worth noting that DOT is up 184.3% year-to-date.

Of course, there’s more crypto news than just these price predictions worth checking out.

We’ve got all the crypto coverage you need at InvestorPlace.com. That includes the latest going on’s for Bitcoin , BitTorrent (CCC:BTT-USD), and Cardano. You can get up to speed on the latest news below.

More Crypto News for Tuesday

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

