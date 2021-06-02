Shocking 10X Anomaly Revealed

CCIV Stock: What Investors Are Saying About Churchill Capital as Shares Rev Up Wednesday

Traders are celebrating the rise of the stock

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 2, 2021, 1:25 pm EDT

Churchill Capital (NYSE:CCIV) stock is on the rise Wednesday and with it comes extra interest from investors on social media.

CCIV stock is getting a boost as investors salivate at the potential valuation of a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Motors. The goal is for the SPAC to take Lucid Motors public with a reverse merger.

Part of the reason for the rally comes from news yesterday of Rivian’s initial public offering (IPO) valuation. The company’s valuation is estimated to be between $50 billion to $70 billion. What does this mean for CCIV? The company could end up pulling in a much larger valuation than previously expected when it completes its SPAC merger. A cheap price could also pull in more investors, which would explain why the stock started gaining yesterday.

Keeping all of that in mind, let’s take a look at what traders on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have to say about Churchill Capital with CCIV stock heading higher today.

So how is CCIV stock reacting to the extra attention from traders on Wednesday? Shares of the stock are seeing steady trading today. As of this writing, more than 14 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That has it approaching the stock’s daily average trading volume of roughly 19.7 million shares.

Shares of CCIV stock are also climbing 3.4% higher as of Wednesday afternoon. In addition to that, the stock is also sitting 122.1% higher since the start of the year.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

