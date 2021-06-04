CCIV Stock: What the Bulls and Bears Are Saying Ahead of the Lucid Motors Deal

Churchill Capital (NYSE:CCIV) stock is on the move Friday as investors prepare for the deal with Lucid Motors to close.
Churchill Capital, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), is planning to go through with a reverse emerger to take Lucid Motors public. Investors have been taking extra interest in the deal this week. That includes plenty of reactions from Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) users that you can check out at this link.
Of course, we’ve also been giving CCIV stock plenty of attention at InvestorPlace as well. That includes various members of our team weighing in on how they think the company will perform. Let’s take a look at those by breaking them up into bulls and bears.
The Bulls
- “I would say that there is a strong argument for investing in CCIV stock right now. Lucid is an EV company far ahead of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) EV competitors, the price is right currently, and the company’s focused product offering is logical. ” — Alex Sirois
- “I’m growing more and more bullish on this idea that Lucid Motors is about to eat Tesla’s lunch. As a result, TSLA stock will struggle in the coming years while CCIV stock will roar higher.” — Luke Lango
The Bears
- “CCIV stock finds itself in a less-than-enviable position. Sure, shares are up over 97% on a year-to-date basis, that’s always a positive. But Wall Street is a business where people ask, what have you done for me lately? That answer, at least from Lucid Motors’ perspective, isn’t encouraging.” — Josh Enomoto
- “Lucid’s not only competing against Tesla, but other luxury car markers throwing their hat into the EV ring. Considering this factor, it’s hard to be confident that such rapid growth will occur.” — Thomas Niel
CCIV stock was up 3.3% as of Friday morning.
Investors looking for more news besides just what’s happening with CCIV stock are in luck.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.