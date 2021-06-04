Chainlink (LINK) Price Predictions: How High Can the LINK Crypto Go in 2021?

Today, cryptocurrency Chainlink (CCC:LINK-USD) is on the move. Unfortunately for investors, this move is to the downside. Indeed, the 8% downward move in LINK is driving a lot of attention around Chainlink (LINK) price predictions today.
Chainlink’s value proposition is a unique one in the crypto space. Chainlink has recently released a new white paper outlining a shift toward smart contracts. As many crypto investors know, smart contracts are the basis upon which cryptocurrencies can be used for a number of intriguing use cases. Among these, various decentralized finance applications (or “DApps”) can be built on the Chainlink infrastructure.
The rise of DApps and other arbitrary executables provides utility with cryptocurrencies. Investors banking on increased applications in sectors such as finance and insurance are recently pouring into such trades. Thus, there’s room to be excited about the long-term potential of smaller-cap cryptocurrencies like LINK right now.
Accordingly, let’s dive into what the experts think about where LINK is headed.
Chainlink (LINK) Price Predictions
For context, LINK currently trades at $29.22, at the time of writing.
- LongForecast has pegged the one-year price target on LINK at $44.56. Additionally, the site lists a 3-year price target of $75.56 for LINK.
- Indeed, WalletInvestor is one of the more bullish sites in terms of price predictions on LINK. This site predicts a 1-year and 5-year target price of $62.16 and $204.35, respectively.
- DigitalCoinPrice lists a 1-year, 3-year and 5-year price target of $43.63, $71.94 and $113.55, respectively, for LINK.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.