Shocking 10X Anomaly Revealed

It’s eluded Wall St. and ordinary people alike for years… but on June 9, Luke Lango will reveal the market phenomenon that anyone can exploit for a shot at peak gains as high as 2X… 5X… even 10X.

Wed, June 9 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Here, FREE

CLOV Stock: Reddit Investors Bet On Clover Health as the Next Short-Squeeze Target

CLOV is seeing heavy trading today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 8, 2021, 12:47 pm EDT

Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock is getting a boost today as Reddit traders target it as their next big short-squeeze.

A Reddit sticker rests next to an iPhone and a pile of cash.

Source: Mehaniq / Shutterstock.com

Redditors love to short-squeeze stocks and several accounts on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are promoting CLOV stock as a massive target. TickerMoney is promoting the squeeze by saying that there are no longer any shares to short. The account, which has around 1,500 followers on the social media platform, says “NOW STARTS THE REAL #SQUEEZE?”

Another Twitter account with a large reach call for a short-squeeze is WSB_Degenerate with its roughly 1,100 followers. The account tells its followers that it can’t believe shorts are still buying. They also say “Move over $GME, we have a better squeeze setup here.”

It looks like Redditors and social media traders are taking this advice to heart. CLOV stock is seeing incredibly heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 500 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive jump compared to its daily average trading volume of 24.4 million shares.

All of the extra attention on CLOV stock today also brings up the naked shorting issue that came about yesterday. This is basically what happens when hedge funds continue to short shares even when there’s not enough to do so. The practice is illegal and got brought up alongside AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). You can learn all about it at this link.

CLOV stock was up 81.2% as of Tuesday morning and is up 39.2% since the start of the year.

There’s plenty of other stock market news for investors to check out after the break.

We’re seeing lots of movement from meme stocks today, as well as other shares that are on the rise. Our coverage includes the latest news from CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ), Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). You can find all of that info at the following links.

More Stock Market News for Tuesday

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/06/clov-stock-reddit-investors-bet-on-clover-health-as-the-next-short-squeeze-target/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC