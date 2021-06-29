Didi IPO: 7 Things to Know About DIDI Stock Ahead of Its NYSE Launch

The upcoming Didi IPO is generating a ton of attention right now. Indeed, as one of the largest IPOs of this year, anticipation is that DIDI stock could run hot.
Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi is expected to start trading tomorrow. And it appears significant investor interest is swirling around what will be DIDI stock, for good reason.
Today, CNBC’s Jim Cramer voiced his excitement for the IPO. In Cramer’s view, the IPO is well-priced, and should generate a lot of attention from investors. Indeed, Didi’s decision to go public in the U.S. is intriguing, given the delisting concerns that have plagued Chinese stocks of late. That said, perhaps this listing is an indication Didi and its peers don’t have much to fear right now.
That said, let’s dive into some of the details of this highly anticipated IPO.
Details of Didi IPO Provide for Investor Enthusiasm
- Didi is expected to trade tomorrow on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DIDI.
- Didi is looking to potentially raise more than $4 billion as a result of this IPO.
- Accordingly, Didi is set to seek a valuation of $60 billion.
- Shares will be priced in the $13-$14 range, though this range has not yet been finalized as per recent reports.
- 288 million American Depository Shares will be listed as a result of the IPO.
- The company’s core backers include some of the biggest names in the ride-hailing and tech investing space. These include Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY).
- Given strong support for Chinese stocks of late, expectations are this company could see a strong start to trading tomorrow.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.