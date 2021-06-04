Shocking 10X Anomaly Revealed

It’s eluded Wall St. and ordinary people alike for years… but on June 9, Luke Lango will reveal the market phenomenon that anyone can exploit for a shot at peak gains as high as 2X… 5X… even 10X.

Wed, June 9 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Here, FREE

DOCU Stock: What Investors Are Saying About DocuSign Today as Shares Surge

An impressive earnings report has caused DOCU stock to take off

By Nick Clarkson, Web Editor Jun 4, 2021, 2:07 pm EDT

Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are taking off on Friday after the firm reported strong figures for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Thursday. This included reported revenue coming in at $469.1 million, which was 58% higher year-over-year. This figure also beat Wall Street estimates of $437.6 million for the quarter. Let’s dig in more to see exactly why DOCU stock is taking off.

Docusign (DOCU) logo on a phone screen with stock charts in background

Source: David Tran Photo / Shutterstock.com

DocuSign reported earnings per share (EPS) of 44 cents, which was way above EPS of 12 cents the same time last year. And like the quarterly revenue results, 44 cents beat analysts’ estimates of 28 cents for the period.

Moreover, the company also shared some other impressive results for Q1 of FY2022. Subscription revenue was $451.9 million, an increase of 61% YOY. Operating income was $135.6 million compared to $59.1 million during the same time last year. Also, net loss improved to $8.35 million from $47.8 million.

With all of that in mind, there was plenty of positive chatter on Twitter about DOCU stock following these results. So, let’s take a closer look at what people had to say.

DOCU stock was up nearly 17% as of Friday afternoon.

On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Nick Clarkson is a web editor at InvestorPlace.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/06/docu-stock-what-investors-are-saying-about-docusign-today-as-shares-surge/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC