DOCU Stock: What Investors Are Saying About DocuSign Today as Shares Surge

Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are taking off on Friday after the firm reported strong figures for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Thursday. This included reported revenue coming in at $469.1 million, which was 58% higher year-over-year. This figure also beat Wall Street estimates of $437.6 million for the quarter. Let’s dig in more to see exactly why DOCU stock is taking off.
DocuSign reported earnings per share (EPS) of 44 cents, which was way above EPS of 12 cents the same time last year. And like the quarterly revenue results, 44 cents beat analysts’ estimates of 28 cents for the period.
Moreover, the company also shared some other impressive results for Q1 of FY2022. Subscription revenue was $451.9 million, an increase of 61% YOY. Operating income was $135.6 million compared to $59.1 million during the same time last year. Also, net loss improved to $8.35 million from $47.8 million.
With all of that in mind, there was plenty of positive chatter on Twitter about DOCU stock following these results. So, let’s take a closer look at what people had to say.
Wowza DocuSign with another heater of a quarter. Top line up 58%, boosting guidance again. This is going to be a $2B revenue company by year's end with 80% gross margins, a massive suite of offerings & a ton of share still to capture. $DOCU pic.twitter.com/taegMqfyfG
— Jason A. Moser (@TMFJMo) June 3, 2021
Docusign Q1 results –
Revenue +58%YOY
-Subscription revenue +61%YOY
Billings +54%YOY
Net dollar retention rate 125%
Gross margin 78% (vs. 75% in Q1 '20)
Adj. diluted EPS +267%YOY
Free cash flow $123m (vs. $32.8m in Q1 '20)
FY revenue guidance +35-36%YOY
I'm long $DOCU
— Puru Saxena (@saxena_puru) June 3, 2021
Long $DOCU
Q1'21
Total revenue: $469.1MM, +58%
Subscription revenue: $451.9MM, +61%
Professional services and other revenue: $17.1MM, +7%
Billings: $527.4MM, +54%
— Dhaval Kotecha (@dhaval_kotecha) June 3, 2021
Tech and growth earnings continue to impress.$CRWD $DOCU $MDB all had beats & raises, all up after hours
Earnings will drive share prices in the long-run, this is how quality high growth companies grow into their valuations
— Danny Baldus-Strauss (@BackpackerFI) June 3, 2021
Listening to the $CRWD earnings but in the meantime looked at the $DOCU earnings. I'm impressed! 🚀🚀🚀
— From Growth To Value (@FromValue) June 3, 2021
DOCU stock was up nearly 17% as of Friday afternoon.
On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Nick Clarkson is a web editor at InvestorPlace.