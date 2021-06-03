Dogecoin (DOGE) News: 9 Things to Know as DOGE Starts Trading on Coinbase Pro

Today is the big day for Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) holders. The most beloved meme coin of all time is finally going to land on Coinbase’s (NASDAQ:COIN) Coinbase Pro platform. The anticipation is bringing along with it plenty of interesting Dogecoin (DOGE) news.
So what has happened with DOGE this week ahead of the listing. And what can investors expect to see during the debut?
Here’s everything you need to know:
Dogecoin (DOGE) News: Coinbase Pro Trading Launches Today
- The listing is one that investors have long anticipated. Even before COIN’s direct listing, Dogecoin investors took to Twitter to campaign for their favorite coin’s inclusion on the platform.
- Things really heated up for DOGE in mid-May, when Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong made known the company’s intentions to finally list Dogecoin.
- Tuesday saw the big announcement. Via the Coinbase blog, the company announced that Dogecoin can be transferred to users’ Coinbase Pro accounts.
- Trading is not yet open for DOGE. If liquidity conditions are met, the buying and selling of Dogecoin will hit the platform at 12 p.m. Eastern.
- Coinbase is finally joining other major exchanges in listing Dogecoin. Huobi, Kraken, Gemini, and Binance all have already allowed the trading of DOGE.
- The news is boosting DOGE prices. The exchange listing announcement is elevating DOGE past 40 cents today. The coin has spent the week at just over 30 cents. The new upswing has brought DOGE’s 7-day change up by over 18%.
- The coin is also still benefitting from many an Elon Musk tweet. The billionaire memester and Dogecoin sponsor posted a Shiba Inu meme recently, referring to himself as the dog-mascot of the famous crypto.
- There are rumors floating around that Elon Musk has a secret $1.5 billion stash of Dogecoin in the form of a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) investment. With a similarly sized investment made by the company in Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), and evidence of an unclaimed $1.5 billion purchase of DOGE, there is reason to believe in the rumor.
- Dogecoin influencers like Matt Wallace believe that the Coinbase launch will precede Musk’s confirming of the rumor.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.