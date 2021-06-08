Dogecoin News: Revolut Jumps Into the Shiba Inu Frenzy With DOGE Trading

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) seems to be holding on for dear life these last few weeks. The crypto corrections that are now seemingly coming weekly are dragging down the whole market. Today we are seeing this once again, and DOGE is taking a pretty significant hit. However, the latest Dogecoin news could be key in helping get Dogecoin back on its feet.
This week is seeing many external actors who support the lovable meme coin throw their aid behind DOGE.
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) listed Dogecoin just a week ago, adding support from one of the most popular exchanges in the U.S. In recent days, Coinbase has taken its DOGE courting a step further. The exchange is trying to get DOGE moving around on its platform by incentivizing large transactions. Users who buy or sell $100 in DOGE are being entered into a sweepstakes for up to $300,000 in the currency.
Revolut Adopts a Shiba in Big Dogecoin News for Investors
Today, some more good exchange news is coming for Dogecoin. A new exchange is stepping up to list the meme coin on its platform. Revolut, a digital banking service from the United Kingdom, is adding DOGE as the 30th currency on its platform.
Ed Cooper, head of crypto at Revolut, says this listing is a long time coming. “One of the most popular user requests over the past couple of months has been to add Dogecoin and we have answered the call,” Cooper says. It’s not hard to believe him, either. The DOGE army has been howling at exchanges for the listing of its favorite coin ever since its price began to really pop back in April.
Revolut is a product which seeks to aggregate various different currencies into one single wallet. While the fintech app dabbles mainly in national currencies, it has been creeping into the world of crypto in recent months, adding 11 new crypto plays in April alone.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.