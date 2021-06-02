Dogecoin News: When Can You Buy DOGE on Coinbase?

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) news for Wednesday includes it finally coming to Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) but not everyone will be able to buy and sell the popular meme cryptocurrency.
Coinbase announced yesterday that users of its Pro service can now start transferring DOGE to their accounts. The goal is to build enough liquidity in the crypto that trading on the Coinbase Pro exchange can start tomorrow. This will see trading kick-off at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Coinbase Pro is a different service offered by Coinbase that lets crypto investors buy and sell a larger collection of digital assets. It also includes other advanced features, such as a better API and more tools for traders.
According to Coinbase, it plans to launch Dogecoin in three phases on its Pro platform. The first is post-only, the second is limit-only, and the third is full trading. If liquidity doesn’t meet requirements at any point, Coinbase may halt the process at any phase until the proper conditions are met.
Dogecoin lovers that are interested in keeping up with the Coinbase Pro news can follow its Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) account. The exchange plans to provide updates to traders there. That includes when it moves to each of the three phases for bringing the crypto to its platform.
Unfortunately for normal Coinbase users, the exchange doesn’t talk about any plans for adding DOGE to its non-Pro service. Dogecoin traders just have to wait and see if there’s any news about it changing its stance on this in the future.
DOGE was up 31.6% as of Wednesday morning.
Reddit is having a field day with its favorite meme stocks and many are on the rise.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.