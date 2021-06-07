Elon Musk Anonymous Video: 9 Things to Know About the Crypto Warning Message

Elon Musk is turning from king crypto memer to object of scorn in the digital currency community. His waffling on Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), as well as his efforts to organize Bitcoin miners, are rubbing lots of people the wrong way. Now, the hacking group Anonymous is taking aim at the billionaire in a new video. The Elon Musk Anonymous video offers a warning to Musk over his crypto manipulation, and targets him for some of his company’s practices.
The nearly four-minute video lays a comprehensive set of accusations Musk’s way ranging from claims that Musk is ruining the lives of Bitcoin investors to Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) cobalt mining operation in Africa.
With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the video:
Elon Musk Anonymous Video: What to Know
- Given that the group is, well, anonymous, we don’t know for sure who made the video. That being said, the “official” Anonymous channel uploaded it to YouTube. It contains the traits of a typical Anonymous video, including the logo, sign-off and signature Guy Fawkes mask.
- The main accusations against Elon Musk root themselves in the fact that he has been infiltrating the good graces of the masses.
- The video attacks Musk for Tesla’s business practices. Anonymous claims that Musk unfairly treats workers. This is relevant as the entrepreneur attempts to create a modern-day coal-town for his SpaceX.
- Anonymous also calls into question Tesla’s relationship with cobalt mines in Africa and his family’s emerald mine in Zambia.
- The crux of the video regards Musk’s recent influence on crypto prices. The entrepreneur, who has been in hot water with the SEC over market manipulation before, appears to now be influencing the crypto market with his tweets.
- One reason Musk has so much influence on Bitcoin prices is that the crypto market is largely unregulated. This is likely one of the driving reasons for the Anonymous video. The group has taken on large organizations before including the United Nations.
- The group claims that Musk’s tweets, which tanked crypto values last month, has “liquidated the dreams” of the working class.
- Along these same lines, Anonymous says the manipulation by Musk shows a “clear disregard for the average working person.” The group cites the many tweets levied at Musk blaming him for their losses as evidence.
- The group closes the video by saying that Musk has “met [his] match.” It is unclear what the group is planning beyond the warning video, but we can assume this saga is not over.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.