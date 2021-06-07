EthereumMax (EMAX) Price Predictions: Can Floyd Mayweather Help EMAX Win the Fight?

Floyd Mayweather didn’t have the best weekend. On Friday, he got booed off the stage at Bitcoin 2021, the premier Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) conference. Sunday, he got booed in the ring for not beating the brakes off of YouTuber Logan Paul. Both times, he happened to be sporting EthereumMax (CCC:EMAX-USD) logos. Is Mayweather’s bizarre two days in Miami going to boost EthereumMax (EMAX) price predictions?
Friday was the first day of Bitcoin 2021, the largest crypto convention to date, and also one of the messiest. Mayweather found himself in the chaos among the many stage-rushers and the garbage dump full of Venezuelan currency. He managed to provoke the ire of Bitcoin enthusiasts with his EthereumMax outfit, which he and his entourage wore into the Bitcoin-only convention.
The boxer took things a step further. In his panel at the conference, he did not talk much at all about Bitcoin. In fact, Mayweather promoted competition against Bitcoin, saying “I believe there’s gonna be another cryptocurrency just as large as Bitcoin some day.” He is not clear on what crypto he thinks that will be. But regardless, it’s not going over well with BTC enthusiasts. He got booed pretty heavily.
Sunday was not much better for the boxer. Sporting his EthereumMax shorts, “Money” Mayweather put up a less-than-satisfying fight against controversial YouTuber Logan Paul. The eighth round of the bout was soundtracked with boos; the audience realized it would see neither fighter hit the canvas.
EthereumMax (EMAX) Price Predictions: Can Mayweather Help?
Mayweather stacked up a lot of money this weekend, but EthereumMax didn’t do the same.
In fact, EMAX is down over 18% on today’s trading session. The Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) token is banking heavily on the success of the Mayweather-Paul fight, likely spending a pretty-penny on Mayweather’s sponsorship.
The crypto was the official digital currency of the fight, with fans able to buy tickets in EMAX. The EMAX token was riding high in anticipation, with $16 million in trading volume on Saturday alone. Will the fight be enough to get EMAX to stardom, though?
The only outlet with a specific price prediction is DigitalCoinPrice, which thinks EMAX will grow to just $0.00000031 in 2021. However, outlets like MarketRealist, while not giving a specific prediction on prices, call EMAX “one of the fastest-growing altcoins.” With trading volume up over 100% on today’s session even in the midst of the big losses, it’ll be interesting to see if EMAX really does boom.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.