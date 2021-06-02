FUBO Stock: 14 Things to Know About Reddit Favorite fuboTV as Shares Surge Wednesday

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock is making waves on Wednesday as investors on Reddit boost up one of their favorite companies.
Here’s everything you need to know about FUBO stock today.
- FuboTV is a streaming service that users can sign up for with a focus on providing live sports coverage.
- That coverage includes the South American World Cup qualifier taking place this week.
- The company is also testing out a new service that allows users to access live data during the stream.
- It will also include trivia questions that users can answer for a chance to win one year of the service for free.
- That’s a heck of a prize considering the monthly cost of a subscription is $65.
- FuboTV says that goal of this is to test out how much interactivity subscribers want from the service.
- This comes as it prepares to launch a gambling platform through its service later this year.
- That would allow for subscribers to bet on games and the company hopes it will increase engagement and revenue.
- Subscribers to fuboTV also benefit from a wide range of original programming through the streaming service.
- That includes plenty of coverage of the South American World Cup qualifier this week.
- Content to keep an eye out for includes pre-match, half-time, and post-match shows.
- All of these shows will be available to watch in both English and Spanish.
- While the streaming service focuses on live sports, it also allows users to watch other content as well.
- That includes shows such as This Is Us, The Simpsons, The Walking Dead, The Bachelor, Shark Tank, and more.
FUBO stock is heading 15.1% higher as of Wednesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.