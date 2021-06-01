JAGX Stock: 2 Big Reasons Jaguar Health Is Climbing Higher Today

Today, investors in Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) are seeing double-digit gains on a couple key catalysts. This move today has sent JAGX stock to its highest level in more than a month. And, investors seem to believe more upside momentum is possible for this biopharmaceutical name.
Jaguar Health is in the business of providing novel, sustainably sourced drugs targeted at GI-related issues. The company’s target market for its key Mytesi drug is patients dealing with GI symptoms from HIV/AIDS. Accordingly, investors seem to like the mission and purpose of this biopharma name.
Of late, the company has been making headlines with respect to promising research tied to its Mytesi drug. Additionally, it has undertaken an executive shuffle many believe will help propel this early stage biopharma firm forward.
However, today, investors have a couple additional catalysts to focus in on. Let’s dive into what these announcements are, and why they’re driving JAGX stock higher today.
Potential EU Marketing Authorization Buoying JAGX Stock
Jaguar’s wholly owned subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals has announced today its intention to pursue a conditional marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). This marketing authorization would be fore the company’s proprietary Mytesi (crofelemer) drug.
Napo EU is the Italian/European arm of Napo Pharmaceuticals, and has been hard at work bringing Jaguar’s products to market in Europe. The hope is that as this subsidiary gains marketing approvals, investors in JAGX stock will reap the benefits.
As fellow InvestorPlace contributor David Moadel recently reported, Mytesi may have an expanded target market as well. This drug is “currently also being explored as a ‘proposed indication of prophylaxis and/or symptomatic relief of inflammatory diarrhea, initially to be studied in a ‘long-hauler’ COVID-19 recovery patient population in Europe.'”
Potential SPAC Deal for Jaguar’s Subsidiary’s Subsidiary
Okay, follow me on this.
Napo Pharmaceuticals is the wholly owned subsidiary of Jaguar Health. Accordingly, Napo EU SPA is the Italian subsidiary of Napo Pharmaceuticals in Europe.
Napo EU has recently announced a SPAC funding round in which Napo EU will be taken public via a reverse SPAC merger by Dragon SPAC, an Italy-based special purpose acquisition company. Jaguar Health has committed to a private placement to help fund the SPAC.
Additionally, it has been reported that a group of multinational investors have already signed up to take 70% of the offering. Indeed, if such demand is accurate, this SPAC deal could be big for everyone involved.
Accordingly, Jaguar’s move today is a multi-faceted one. There are a lot of moving pieces with this company, and investors will need to stay on their toes with JAGX stock. For now, it’s an intriguing one to watch at the very least for those interested in SPAC investing.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.