Katy Perry NFTs: 10 Things for Fans to Know About the Theta Labs Launch

Katy Perry NFTs are on the way thanks to a collaboration between the pop singer and Theta Labs.
Here’s everything fans of Katy Perry need to know about the NFTs.
- The NFTs will be available to the singer’s fans via this website.
- Fans can register on this website to be notified when the NFTs are available.
- The Katy Perry NFTs are celebrating her “Play” residency at the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel.
- This starts in December this year.
- The NFT website will also celebrate other events that the singer will hold.
- To go along with this news, Katy Perry has acquired a minority stake in Theta Labs.
- Creative Artists Agency, Perry’s talent agency, is an enterprise validator for Theta Labs.
- It’s unclear when the first NFTs from Katy Perry and Theta Labs will launch.
- The Katy Perry website is being powered by Theta Lab’s Theta Network.
- This is a network that makes use of the company’s own Theta (CCC:THETA-USD) tokens.
Kay Perry had the following to say about the NFT collaboration with Theta Labs, as collected from CoinDesk.
“I can’t wait to dive in with the Theta team on all the exciting and memorable creative pieces, so my fans can own a special moment of my residency that’s both a digital collectible as well as an IRL experience.”
THETA is down 10.6% as of Wednesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.