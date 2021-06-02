Kraken Crypto Exchange: 16 Things to Know About the Coinbase Rival as It Launches in the U.S.

Crypto exchange Kraken is launching its services in the U.S. as it looks to take on rival exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN).
Here’s everything crypto traders that are interested in the Kraken exchange need to know about it.
- Kraken was originally launched all the way back in 2011.
- That makes it one of the oldest crypto exchanges in the space.
- The exchange was founded by Jesse Powell as a place to trade Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) near the time of its launch.
- Powell was involved in mining the BTC genesis block back in 2009.
- Since then, the crypto exchange has grown to include a large number of digital assets.
- Today’s news concerning the Kraken crypto exchange has to do with its mobile app coming to the U.S.
- The app launched today and allows for the trading of more than 50 cryptos.
- This comes after it was successfully deployed in Europe earlier this year.
- It’s worth noting that the app isn’t available in some states.
- Namely New York and Washington.
- The reason for this exclusion is that it isn’t worth keeping up with the cost of regulations in those areas.
- Traders currently have to use their banks if they want to purchase crypto on the exchange.
- That’s due to the lack of support for debit and credit cards.
- However, Kraken plans to enhance its offerings over the coming weeks and that could address this complaint.
- Kraken is the world’s fourth-largest crypto exchange in terms of trading volume.
- It’s also home to more than 7 million users.
Investors that are looking for more crypto news to dive into on Wednesday are in luck.
InvestorPlace.com has loads of crypto coverage today as there’s plenty to talk about. That includes looking at the latest news from Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD), as well as Coinbase. You can learn all about the most recent crypto news at the following links.
More Crypto News for Wednesday
- Ethereum (ETH) Crypto News: NortonLifeLock Launches PC Ethereum Mining
- Dogecoin News: When Can You Buy DOGE on Coinbase?
- #DogeCointo1Dollar: Coinbase and Elon Musk Power $1 DOGE Hopes
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.