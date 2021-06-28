Krispy Kreme IPO: When Does Krispy Kreme Go Public? What Is the DNUT Stock IPO Price Range?

Shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) stock will be available on Wall Street soon as the company prepares for its initial public offering (IPO). However, this isn’t the first-ever Krispy Kreme IPO.
The company actually went public for the first time back in 2000 under the “KKD” stock ticker before becoming a private entity in 2016. However, after half a decade away, the Krispy Kreme IPO is bringing delicious donuts back to the public markets in the very near future.
What are some of the details that potential DNUT investors need to know? Let’s dive in and take a closer look:
- This time around, Krispy Kreme will trade under the ticker “DNUT” on the Nasdaq exchange.
- This is different from its 2000 filing when it traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
- The Krispy Kreme IPO includes the firm selling just under 26.7 million shares in the offering, plus 4 million more in an underwriter’s option.
- The price range for the IPO is between $21 and $24 per share.
- At the midpoint of this range, Krispy Kreme will raise about $600 million for a valuation of around $3.8 billion.
- Although a date wasn’t specified, DNUT stock will likely start trading this week or early next week.
On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Nick Clarkson is a web editor at InvestorPlace.