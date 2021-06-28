Kusama (KSM) Price Predictions: How High Can the KSM Crypto Go in 2021?

Cryptocurrencies are rising across the board today, and leaders like Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) are retaking old milestones. But there are a number of smaller altcoins that are seeing more significant upswings today, like Kusama (CCC:KSM-USD). As the coin looks to undo its losses of the last month, investors are looking for Kusama (KSM) price predictions.
Kusama is a parachain network built largely from the same blocks as Polkadot (CCC:DOT-USD). Using Kusama, developers can develop DApps with high interoperability and grand scalability for processing transactions.
Billing itself as the “wild cousin” of Polkadot, the network is also highly experimental. This means that the features offered to developers are more plentiful than that of Polkadot, allowing for greater freedom in development.
Kusama has been struggling for the last month. It reached an all-time high of $623.75 in mid-May, just before sharply falling. In fact, the KSM coin tanked to a value of just $157 this week, its lowest value since February.
Kusama (KSM) Price Predictions Heat Up
Kusama’s recent swerve is a more-than-welcome change for the coin after its catastrophic losses. The KSM coin is currently up over 34%, to $219.44. The growth is great for investors, but is it sustainable? Let’s take a look at some Kusama (KSM) price predictions to get a feel for what analysts are thinking:
- CoinArbitrageBot thinks KSM has enough left in the tank for another 20% worth of gains before the year is through. Their prediction for KSM is that the crypto will finish out 2021 with a value of $258.61.
- DigitalCoinPrice is more bullish, eyeing up a price target of $327 for Kusama by the end of the year.
- WalletInvestor is the most optimistic of the bunch, expecting KSM to not just recover, but to smash through all-time highs in a year’s time. They predict a price of $783 for KSM by June 2022.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.