LegalZoom IPO: When Does LegalZoom Go Public? What Is the LZ Stock IPO Price Range?

Shares of LegalZoom (NASDAQ:LZ) stock are set to begin trading this week as the firm’s initial public offering (IPO) is on tap. That said, the LegalZoom IPO marks another company hitting Wall Street in 2021 — the “year of the IPO.”
However, this isn’t the company’s first time trying to hit the Street. In fact, LegalZoom first filed an IPO back in 2012 but then postponed the offering and eventually withdrew it two years later.
Overall, though, LegalZoom is a very interesting platform. It helps its clients create legal documents they need to hire a lawyer using its software, as well as other legal services. According to its website, the firm has helped more than two million businesses and has provided more than 550,000 legal consultations.
With all of that in mind, what are the details of the LegalZoom IPO? Let’s analyze the company’s S-1 statement a bit closer.
- Shares will be listed under the ticker “LZ” and will trade on the Nasdaq exchange.
- The price range for shares of LZ stock is between $24 and $27 per share.
- The company is offering more than 19.1 million shares of common stock in the IPO.
- In turn, LegalZoom hopes to raise around $488 million.
- As a whole, the company also boasts a strong financial profile.
- This includes revenue of $471 million during fiscal year 2020 and 27% revenue growth year-over-year for Q1 2021.
On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Nick Clarkson is a web editor at InvestorPlace.