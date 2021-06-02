Marijuana Stocks 2021: 14 Things for Investors to Know About Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF)

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) shares are getting a boost on Wednesday as investors take extra interest in marijuana stocks in 2021.
Let’s take a dive into everything marijuana stock investors in 2021 need to know about Trulieve Cannabis below.
- TCNNF is the first marijuana company based out of Florida and it also holds 51% of the market in that state.
- The company operates marijuana dispensaries across five states.
- They are California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and of course, Flordia.
- It claims its products “alleviate seizures, severe and persistent muscle spasms, pain, nausea, loss of appetite, and other symptoms associated with serious medical conditions such as cancer.”
- Trulieve Cannabis points out that its low-THC/CBD products are for patients that aren’t seeking euphoric care.
- The company offers a wide variety of products to customers with more than 550 SKUs and it frequently introduces new products.
- Its most recent earnings report saw it bring in revenue of $193.8 million.
- In its home state of Florida, the company serves roughly 480,000 patients and operates 83 stores.
- It also offers services to customers seeking to find a doctor that can subscribe them medical marijuana.
- While Trulieve Cannabis is well-established in Florida, it’s only just starting to spread to other states.
- It has a total of 87 stores that it operates and only four of them are outside of Florida.
- The company went public in September 2018 through a reverse merger in Canada.
- While TCNNF’s headquarters is in Flordia, it is incorporated in British Columbia.
- Investors interested in TCNNF stock should note that it doesn’t currently offer a dividend to shareholders.
TCNNF stock was up 2.3% as of Wednesday morning.
Investors hungry for more marijuana stocks news from 2021 can keep on reading!
We’ve got a wide variety of marijuana coverage here at InvestorPlace. That includes the recent shortages in some states, what to expect after the Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) merger, as well as the top marijuana stocks for the second half of 2021. You can check out these topics at the links below.
More Marijuana Stocks News
- Pot Shortages 2021: 18 Things for Marijuana Stock Investors to Know
- Volatility In Tilray Will Likely Continue After Its Recent Merger
- 7 Best Cannabis Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2021
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.