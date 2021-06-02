Meme Stocks: 10 Reddit WSB Stocks Seeing the Most Chatter Today

Reddit loves its meme stocks and it loves to short squeeze hedge funds. It helps that those squeezes also typically send share prices soaring, which benefits the traders as they hold and buy more shares to continue the cycle.
Wednesday is no different with the WallStreetBets subreddit full of chatter about the top meme stocks. Let’s take a look at those getting the most attention today and how the stocks are moving as well.
Reddit WSB Meme Stocks
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) stock starts off the list with 4,261 mentions on the subreddit over the last 24 hours. The stock is up more than 12% with 65 million shares moving as of this writing.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares are up next with 4,235 mentions in the last 24 hours. The stock is up more than 24% with 174 million shares moving as of this writing.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock continues to be a favorite with 1,484 mentions over a 24-hour period. The stock is up slightly with 2 million shares moving as of this writing.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares are where we see mentions trail off as it reaches 218 in the most recent 24 hours. The stock is up a little with 9 million shares moving as of this writing.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock is right behind it with 212 mentions in the last 24 hours. The stock is up more than 3% with 78 million shares moving as of this writing.
- SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) shares have 191 mentions over a 24-hour period. The stock is up slightly with 7 million shares moving as of this writing.
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock has 185 mentions over 24 hours on the WSB subreddit. The stock is down slightly with 10 million shares moving as of this writing.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares join the list with 175 mentions in the last 24 hours. The stock is up more than 3% with 7 million shares moving as of this writing.
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is among Reddit’s favorite meme stocks but it only has 164 mentions in the last 24 hours. The stock is up more than 3% with 26 million shares moving as of this writing.
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) closes out the meme stocks list with 140 mentions in the most recent 24 hours. The stock is down slightly with 24 million shares moving as of this writing.
Of course, there more to talk about this morning concerning the stock market.
InvestorPlace has a wealth of coverage worth looking into for the interested investors. That includes why shares of BlackBerry and AMC Entertainment are on the rise today, as well as how stocks were doing in pre-market trading. You can check all of that out at the links below!
More Wednesday Stock News
- BB Stock: Why r/WallStreetBets Is Betting Big on BlackBerry
- AMC Stock Alert: A New Program Promises to Ignite the Reddit Favorite
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.