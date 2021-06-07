Meme Stocks: What Reddit Favorites AMC, BB, WKHS, CLOV and SNDL Stocks Are Doing Today

Meme investors are starting off the week strong with some major movement for some of Reddit’s favorite stocks.
Investors in meme stocks have been busy lately with last week seeing quite a rally from Reddit traders. Reddit’s favorite stocks originally got going early this year when traders picked up GameStop (NYSE:GME) as a short squeeze and sent its price soaring. Since then, retail traders have been expanding out to other stocks.
The positive movement appears to be continuing into this week and we’re taking a look at some of the biggest of them below.
Meme Stocks on the Move
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock starts off the list with shares heading more than 15% higher and some 115 million trading hands. For comparison, the stocks’ daily average trading volume is closer to 136.8 million shares.
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) shares are up next with the stock climbing over 7% as roughly 50 million shares traded. That’s already above the company’s daily average trading volume of 31 million shares.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock hits the midpoint of the meme stocks list with shares rising more than 11%. In addition to that, some 14 million shares have changed hands. That’s close to its daily average trading volume of 15.7 million shares.
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock is also seeing gains on Monday with shares up over 11% as over 11 million shares are moving. That’s still below its daily average trading volume of 22.8 million shares.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares close out the meme stocks list with the stock soaring more than 8% as of this writing. It’s also moved some 118 million shares. That’s not a bad start for the day and could have it surpassing its daily average trading volume of 249.3 million shares.
Investors that are looking to catch up on the latest meme stocks news are in luck.
InvestorPlace.com has been keeping tabs on popular meme stocks. That includes Reddit favorites such as Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), and others. You can get up to speed on that at the links below!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.