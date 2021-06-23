Meme Stocks: What’s Going on With SPCE, CLOV, EXPR, GME and AMC Today?

Several meme stocks are on the move today and we’re taking a closer look at some of the top ones for Wednesday.
The rise of meme stocks has seen plenty rallying over the last few weeks. However, not all of them are heading higher today. Let’s take a deeper dive into that below.
Meme Stocks Moving
- Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) stock starts us off with shares climbing 3% as some 10.7 million shares change hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 20.2 million shares.
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) also joins the list with the stock sitting over 6% higher as of this writing. That comes as more than 85 million shares traded, as compared to its daily average trading volume of 51.2 million shares.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares are rising over 1% this morning with some 3 million units moving. For comparison, the stock’s daily average trading volume is closer to 10.5 million shares.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock is dipping slightly lower as about 1.5 million shares change hands. To put that in perspective, the stock’s daily average trading volume is 9.8 million shares.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares are jumping more than 1% with over 57 million shares on the move. The company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 154.4 million shares.
