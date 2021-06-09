Meme Stocks: What’s Going on With WISH, WEN, CLOV, CLNE and WKHS Today?

Meme stocks continue to be a hot topic among traders and many of these are still rising higher as Reddit rallies the shares.
We’ve been seeing a rise in meme stocks for the last couple of weeks. That’s had some of Reddit’s old favorites, such as GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), heading higher. However, retail traders are also adding new stocks to the list.
Let’s take a look at what some of the top meme stocks are doing today below!
Meme Stocks on the Move
- ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) stock starts the list off with shares climbing roughly 11% higher as some 96 million shares change hands. That’s well above the stock’s daily average trading volume of 12.8 million shares.
- Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) stock is up next with shares falling close to 3% as over 10 million shares traded. The new meme stock has a daily average trading volume of 4.2 million shares.
- Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock joins the meme stocks list with shares up about 16% and some 91 million changing hands. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is roughly 35.6 million shares.
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) stock cements its spot on this list with shares sitting about 27% higher as some 30 million moved. That’s a jump from its daily average trading volume of 8.4 million shares.
- Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares close out the meme stocks list up more than 13% with roughly 16 million shares changing hands. This is still below its daily average trading volume of 16.5 million shares.
Now that your’re up to speed on what meme stocks are doing today, consider checking out some other news in the space.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.