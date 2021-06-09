Midday Market Update: The 10 Top Moving Stocks Today

We’re halfway through Wednesday and that means it’s time to check back in on the market to see how stocks are performing with a midday update.
There’s plenty of activity today with Reddit boosting up some shares while others fall after rallying already this week. It’s making for one heck of an active day of trading with many stocks seeing major movement.
I've also got to suggest looking over the top-performing stocks during pre-market trading. The extra context is helpful when looking over how shares are moving halfway through the day.
With that in mind, let’s look at the top moving stocks for today below!
Midday Market Update: Top Moving Stocks
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock starts us off with shares falling about 18% as some 233 million change hands. The stock’s daily average trading volume is 35.6 million shares.
- ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) stock is up next with shares falling over 5% as more than 203 million shares move. The stock’s daily average trading volume is 12.8 million shares.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock joins the list with shares down nearly 10% and over 79 million shares changing hands. The stock’s daily average trading volume is 141.7 million shares.
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is seeing its stock jump close to 17% with about 72 million shares trading. The stock’s daily average trading volume is 8.4 million shares.
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) stock is falling more than 3% with over 52 million shares on the move. The stock’s daily average trading volume is 36 million shares.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock is gaining over 7% as some 47 million shares change hands. The stock’s daily average trading volume is 24.9 million shares.
- TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) trading is currently halted, but not before about 53.4 million shares moved. The stock’s daily average trading volume is 1.7 million shares.
- Ford Motor (NYSE:F) stock is dipping slightly today as 30 million shares traded. The stock’s daily average trading volume is 80.2 million shares.
- Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) stock is gaining about 2% with some 28 million shares moving. The stock’s daily average trading volume is 37.1 million shares.
- General Electric (NYSE:GE) stock closed out the midday market update with shares down more than 1% and some 26 million on the move. The stock’s daily average trading volume is 70.2 million shares.
