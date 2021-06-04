Musk May Be Souring on BTC, But These 8 Celebs Are Still Rooting For Higher Bitcoin Prices

Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) has been having a rocky year. Bitcoin prices climbed and climbed to all-time highs before tumbling back down toward $30,000. Still, the most popular digital currency in the world reigns supreme over other cryptos and continues to pick up supporters.
Celebrities have been taking a big interest in Bitcoin in the last few years. One of the most vocal influencers on digital currency, Elon Musk, has been bullish on BTC in the past. But in recent months, their relationship has begun to turn sour.
Musk’s complaints about Bitcoin’s energy consumption prompted a severe market crash in May, and the billionaire makes a point to frequently troll the coin on Twitter, affecting prices with each meme.
Can Increasing Celebrity Endorsement Save Bitcoin Prices?
Even with Musk exiting the roster of Bitcoin celebs, there is an ever-growing list of notable people advocating for Bitcoin.
The Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami is seeing a huge celebrity turnout, with boxer Floyd Mayweather and skateboarder Tony Hawk coming to speak about the gospel of BTC. Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), will be hosting a panel at the convention. Libertarian and former Congressman Ron Paul, as well as Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, are among the political figureheads who are bullish on Bitcoin.
Outside of the convention, one can still find tons of support for Bitcoin. Paris Hilton is one of the earliest celebrity adopters of the currency, going all-in in 2016. Now, her efforts are primarily focused on her various ventures into non-fungible tokens.
Some celebrities who you’d might think of as Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) influencers started as Bitcoin fans or have stakes in both. Mark Cuban, one of the biggest Dogecoin celebrities, has long been interested in Bitcoin. And Snoop Dogg, who has posted tweets referring to himself as “Snoop Doge,” sold one of his albums for BTC as far back as 2013.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.