Pack Your Bags and Pay With DOGE as a New Travel Partnership Bolsters Dogecoin Prices

Investors who snatched up Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) early in 2021 may be missing its all-time highs, but they still have dollar signs in their eyes. That is because Dogecoin prices exploded this year from less than a penny to nearly 74 cents. Now, DOGE has settled near 27 cents. A vacation might be the perfect way to celebrate such momentous gains, and thanks to one company, you can now fund that trip directly with DOGE. So what do you need to know now?
Berlin-based GetYourGuide announced today its official expansion to the United States. The booking platform is a popular one abroad, having seen over 45 million tour bookings in its decade-plus history, spanning across 170 different countries.
Today marks a huge step for GetYourGuide as it accommodates bookings for U.S. customers. Eager travelers can go to the GetYourGuide website right now to begin booking.
The most exciting aspect of this expansion is not just the new options for American travelers; rather, its’ the fact that users can now make their bookings using Dogecoin. According to a press release, select bookings can be made using the meme coin. This marks a huge step in the commodification of the altcoin — and cryptocurrency in general.
Dogecoin Prices Increase Alongside Dogecoin Travel News
GetYourGuide’s announcement rounds out an eclectic group of services and products which one can purchase with DOGE. Travala.com began taking Dogecoin payments in May, and Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks sells merchandise and tickets in exchange for DOGE. A large criticism of the coin is that its utility is unremarkable. However, with each new service offering Dogecoin payments, the practicality of DOGE grows greater.
In turn, Dogecoin prices are seeing a healthy value hike today. The coin is up by nearly 6%, hovering at around 27 cents. The past seven days have been good for DOGE, seeing the crypto grow by 50% after its tumble down to 18 cents last week.
