Shiba Inu Crypto News: What to Know About the Big SHIB AMA Happening Today

Today is a big day for Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) thanks to an ongoing audit, a fresh website and a new effort to engage with the community. The meme token is soaring high today on the Shiba Inu crypto news, alongside booming investor sentiment. Crypto fans are buckling in for what is hopefully a fruitful “Ask Me Anything” session.
Shiba Inu is hitting the ground running this week. The meme coin is slapping a fresh coat of paint on its website, giving a much more detailed peak into its ecosystem of tokenomics.
This is an important new addition as the development team prepares to launch yet another token, BONE, for staking rewards. It also addresses Vitalik Buterin’s huge donation of SHIB to Polygon’s (CCC:MATIC-USD) India Covid-19 relief fund, touting it as “the largest crypto donation in history.”
Shiba Inu Crypto News: Devs Preparing for Afternoon Q&A
Beyond SHIB’s flashy new outfit, the development team has some announcements that have investors on the edges of their seats. Firstly, the Shiba Inu token is under audit by well-known crypto security analyst group CertiK. The company is seeking out any bugs and security loopholes, and investors are hoping SHIB gets a stamp of approval. The audit is a big moment for instilling legitimacy in the token, so positive results would be huge.
📢We are thrilled to present Shiba x CertiK AMA! You don't want to miss this!
⏰: 6/29 4pm ET
💥: 700M #SHIB + 7 #LEASH for top questions!
🗣️: @ShytoshiKusama
Join us:
1⃣Follow @CertiKorg, @CertiK_io & @Shibtoken
2⃣Join our TG (Scan the ticket)
3⃣RT & Tag 3 Friend!#SHIBARMY pic.twitter.com/kJPYyUNHji
— CertiK Security Leaderboard (@certikorg) June 26, 2021
Additionally, the Shiba Inu team will be interacting with investors and fans through an AMA session. Investors will have chances to ask questions about the audit. The floor is also open to questions regarding the tokenomics of SHIB and its partner token Dogecoin Killer (CCC:LEASH-USD). The AMA is set to begin at 4:00 p.m. Eastern, according to the official Shiba Inu Twitter account. And in the meantime, investors can enjoy pizza at a discounted rate, thanks to today being the freshly minted “SHIB Pizza Day.”
All of this news is translating to some wild success for SHIB’s value. The token is up 15% on today’s trading session. Buckle up for the results of the AMA and any insight into the ongoing audit.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.