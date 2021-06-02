Short-Squeeze Stocks: Today’s Top 10 Stocks With High Short Interest

Retail traders are continuing to target short-squeeze stocks in an attempt to push out hedge funds and make a tidy profit all at the same time.
Reddit in particular is a fan of going after short-squeeze stocks. We typically refer to these as meme stocks and they can experience quite a bit of volatility. While there’s no guarantee Reddit will go after high short-squeeze stocks, they are likely targets.
Today’s we’re taking a look at some stocks with plenty of potential for a short squeeze.
Short-Squeeze Stocks
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock starts the list with 41.9% short interest, 113.38 million float, and 123.26 million outstanding.
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock is up next with 36.1% short interest, 112.06 million float, and 148.28 million outstanding.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock is on the list thanks to its 35.9% short interest, 36.14 million float, and 41.98 million outstanding.
- The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) shares have 34.5% short interest, 116.8 million float, and 121.63 million outstanding.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock has 32.1% short interest, 26.84 million float, and 35.78 million outstanding.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares have 31.8% short interest, 103.38 million float, and 106.63 million outstanding.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock has 31.8% short interest, 51.28 million float, and 86.89 million outstanding.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares have 30.9% short interest, 101.9 million float, and 104.56 million outstanding.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock has 30.3% short interest, 8.04 million float, and 18.33 million outstanding.
- Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares have 30% short interest, 45.34 million float, and 109.61 million outstanding.
Reddit is already having fun with meme stocks today and some of them are getting squeezed.
The WSB subreddit has been active today and there is lots that investors need to know. That includes the most talked-about stocks on the forum, as well as what has BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) rising today. Check out that info at the following links.
Wednesday Meme Stocks News
- Meme Stocks: 10 Reddit WSB Stocks Seeing the Most Chatter Today
- BB Stock: Why r/WallStreetBets Is Betting Big on BlackBerry
- AMC Stock Alert: A New Program Promises to Ignite the Reddit Favorite
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.