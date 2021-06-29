History Repeats Itself (And You Can Cash In)

There’s a bit of controversy in the market right now.
One camp says, “Stocks are about to soar as the American reopening gets underway!” The other camp says, “There’s too much inflation risk from commodities.”
So, which is it?
Folks, here’s the bottom line. The Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) recently met and said they’ll continue to maintain a zero percent interest rate policy through late 2023 and the $120 billion per month in quantitative easing purchases.
Now, we have had a lot of commodity inflation. Prices for aluminum, steel, copper, lumber and oil have been on a tear. But in June most of those commodity prices are lower.
And when inflation numbers come out later in June and July, we can expect some relief. In other words, the Fed has built up a lot of credibility when it’s said in recent weeks that inflation would be transitory.
So, it looks like this “Goldilocks” environment of an accommodative Fed, and strong corporate earnings will continue. In fact, the second-quarter earnings season is expected to represent peak earnings. According to FactSet, earnings are expected to surge 61.9% year-over-year, and revenue is estimated to rise 19.4% year-over-year.
The bottom line is that it’s time to “lock and load” on the best companies, those that can still deliver sales and earnings growth. In other words, there are plenty of high-quality stocks out there, and I recommend you buy the dips. If you wait, you’ll miss out — especially since bond yields are ultralow, worldwide. This alone is supportive of higher stock prices.
Meanwhile, the naysayers will continue focusing on the gloom and doom.
When I was in college, for example, my economics professor told me that the stock market could not be beat… that you might as well put your money into index funds and call it a day.
But then I wrote an algorithm that crushed the S&P 500 by a factor of more than 3-to-1. My algorithm worked so well, in fact, that I even began publishing stock recommendations out of my dorm room. I wasn’t even 19 yet!
Yep, new technologies and investing can be a powerful combination, if you have a few programming skills.
I’m proud to say I was there for some of the biggest success stories in the past 30 years. Let’s take a quick look back, because these events are still very instructive today. Keep these lessons in mind next time there’s a bad earnings headline, or some other excuse for the “permabears” to spout gloom and doom on TV.
How I Discovered the Most Innovative Companies Before The Crowd
I’m an investor who likes to “follow the money.” So, I’m constantly fine-tuning my stock picking system — and finding exciting new applications for my methods. My latest is called the Accelerated Income Project 2021, which I’ll unveil on Wednesday, June 30.
And back in the day, I wrote a proprietary trading code that uncovered Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) when it was trading for just $6 per share… well before it became one of the leading and most valuable software corporations in America and traded north of $70.
That’s just one example. But it wasn’t really me who first spotted ORCL; it was my proprietary algorithms. All I had to do was know a good thing when I saw it.
That’s also how I uncovered other huge winners, too, like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), all before they became big household names.
In fact, the tech world these days feels very much like it did when I bought Intel in the 1980s.
Lessons of the PC Revolution
I vividly remember the days of mainframe computers. That’s what I used back when I was working on my trading algorithms in college. Mainframes were massive and by today’s standards slow and rudimentary.
So, I was just as excited as anyone by the PC revolution.
And remember: They all had “Intel inside.”
It was a tiny device — the silicon microchip — that barely anyone had heard of when IBM started putting them into the first PCs. But Intel’s chips were far and away the best.
Today, you’ll still find “Intel inside” just about every PC in the world. And its stock price has gone up 11,875%!
I mention it because we have just this kind of opportunity today.
History Repeats Itself
The same pattern played out with NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in recent years. The company makes graphic processing units (GPUs) for consumers and businesses — more of them every day — though time will tell if it’ll run as high as Intel.
All I know is that, thanks to my proprietary method of supercharged gains, I recommended this stock to my subscribers back in 2016. Then in 2019, we sold it for a whopping 166% gain!
My system also pinpointed stocks that resulted in gains like 122%… 150%… 109%… 116%… 209%… and even 487%!
But now I think we can do even better by accomplishing that more quickly.
Here’s a quick rundown of what we’ll talk about:
- Why, as a growth investor, I took on a research project about income investing.
- How my experience as a “quant” and billions of data points led me to the safest, most lucrative income investment on the market. (This investment blows “traditional” income investments like dividends, bonds, and options out of the water—in fact, it can produce 40 times the income as a dividend-paying stock.)
- How my income breakthrough can help you continue to receive regular payouts… for the next 30 years.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Note: The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owned the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)
