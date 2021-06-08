The 10 Most Talked About Stocks on Reddit Today

Reddit continues to be the home of meme stocks and with the recent rally surrounding those, it’s worth looking in and seeing what traders on the subreddit are talking about.
WallStreetBets in particular is one of the most popular subreddits where users collect to talk about their stock picks. That’s no different on Tuesday with there being plenty of chatter to look into.
Let’s see the most talked-about stocks on Reddit WallStreetBets today below.
Most Talked About Reddit Stocks Today
- Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) takes the top spot on the list with more than 2,000 mentions over the last four hours. The stock is sitting 76% higher as of this writing.
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is up next with the stock getting close to 1,000 mentions as of Tuesday afternoon. The stock is currently down slightly today.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) is always a Reddit favorite with just over 800 mentions on WSB. Shares are up 5.5% right now.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) secures its sport on the list with more than 560 mentions. The stock is down 1.6% as of this writing.
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) joins the list with close to 400 mentions Tuesday afternoon. It’s also down 6.3%% at that same time.
- Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) is a new favorite of Reddit with more than 250 mentions. The stock is up 18.4% as of this writing.
- WorkHorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock is getting talked about today with about 230 mentions. The shares are up 16.6% as of Tuesday afternoon.
- Academy Sports & Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) is also on the list with about 120 mentions. The stock is up 2.8% as of this writing.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is just past 100 mentions with its place on the list. Shares are up close to 1% right now.
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is the final entry on the list with just under 100 mentions. The stock is down slightly at the moment.
Of course, there’s more hot meme stock news that investors will want to check in on today.
Luckily for them, InvestorPlace has been keeping tabs on Reddit’s interest. That includes the latest news concerning Clover Health, CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ), and Wendy’s. You can find all of those updates at the links below!
