Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s the final day of trading and there’s no slacking off just yet. We’re kicking off Friday with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for the day below.
However, we aren’t jumping right into that. Instead, let’s take a couple of minutes to catch up on the most important stock market news from yesterday. You can find that at this link.
Alright. Now let’s take a look at those pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Senseonics Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) stock is rising more than 37% on positive results from a recent study.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) shares are soaring over 31% on no apparent news.
- Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) stock is heading more than 16% higher alongside other energy stocks this week.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares are getting an over 14% boost as it prepares to present data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting.
- Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) stock is sitting more than 12% higher in pre-market trading.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares are recovering over 11% after retreating yesterday on transformation news.
- Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) stock is also getting a more than 11% boost as it prepares to present data at the ASCO annual meeting.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) shares are increasing 11% alongside other pharmaceutical stocks this week.
- Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) stock is jumping over 9% following the release of results from a Phase 2 clinical trial.
- Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares are up 8% after announcing new product initiatives.
10 Top Losers
- NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) stock is taking a more than 17% beating after releasing earnings results for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2021.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares are falling over 14% as the penny stock sees wild volatility this week.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is pulling back more than 9% as the meme stock rally this week starts to diminish.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares are seeing an over 7% drop as the meme stock rally appears to lose steam.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock is decreasing nearly 7% as it joins other meme stocks seeing drops today.
- Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) shares are seeing a more than 6% decline as it plans to acquire a 10% stake in Universal Music Group.
- CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) stock is retreating over 5% after gaining yesterday.
- RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT) shares are dipping more than 5% despite a lack of any clear news.
- RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) stock is falling over 5% with the most recent news being its Q1 2021 earnings.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list down about 5% after gaining yesterday on new partnership news.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.