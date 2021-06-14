Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back from the weekend! We’re starting off another busy week of trading right with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday.
But before that. Consider checking out some of the most important market news from Friday. It always helps to get a quick refresher after being away for a couple of days. You can find those at this link.
With that taken care of, let’s dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for today below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock is soaring more than 66% higher on news of a new executive leadership team taking over for its business realignment.
- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:ETTX) shares are climbing over 32% in pre-market trading today.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock is sitting more than 20% higher this morning.
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares are rising nearly 20% as the company notes heavy volatility lately.
- Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) stock is increasing over 19% as of this writing.
- NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) shares are getting a more than 17% boost on talk that Virgin Orbit is in discussions with the SPAC.
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) stock is heading over 11% higher this morning.
- Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (NASDAQ:DCRB) shares jumping close to 11% despite no news this morning.
- Senseonics Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) stock is up 10% thanks to traders on Reddit favoring the stock.
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares are gaining more than 9% after reporting positive clinical trial data on Friday.
10 Top Losers
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings (NASDAQ:BAOS) stock is falling over 13% on no apparent news.
- Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) shares are retreating more than 9% after a rally on the previous day of trading.
- Clough Global Opportunities Fund Rights (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOR) stock is down over 7% in pre-market trading today.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares are pulling back more than 6% after rallying on Friday.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings (NASDAQ:GRIN) also joins the list of stocks declining after a rally last week with shares down over 6% this morning.
- Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) shares are dropping close to 6% after only recently going public.
- Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) stock is losing more than 5% of its value on no apparent news.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares are falling over 4% after getting a Complete Response Letter from the FDA concerning one of its treatments.
- Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) is seeing its stock decrease more than 4% after announcing a recall for some of its sleep and respiratory care devices.
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list down over 4%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.