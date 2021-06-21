Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back, investors, and let’s get ready to start off another busy week of trading. Join us today as we look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
We’re seeing lots of movement from crypto mining companies today, and not the good kind. A few are falling alongside the price of Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) this morning.
Let’s take a look at those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) stock is rocketing more than 48% this morning on news that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) plans to acquire it.
- Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares are heading close to 36% higher as retail traders favor the stock.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) stock is climbing just over 35% thanks to data from an alcohol use disorder study.
- Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares are sitting nearly 17% higher after announcing a highway contract last week.
- Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) stock is rising almost 11% after major volatility on Friday.
- China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) shares are recovering more than 10% after falling on Friday.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock is increasing over 9% this morning after releasing its most recent earnings report.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares are gaining back close to 9% this morning after decreasing on Friday.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock is also recovering about 8% after a dip on the previous day of trading.
- Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) shares also join the list of stocks recovering after a fall with it up nearly 8% in pre-market trading.
10 Top Losers
- Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) stock is falling more than 11% after revealing results from a Phase 2 study concerning the novel coronavirus.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares are taking a more than 7% beating, which continues a fall that started on Friday with declining crypto prices.
- Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) stock continues to fall after its IPO with shares down 7% this morning.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares are down more than 8%, which also continues a fall alongside crypto on Friday.
- AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) stock is retreating almost 6% after a rally on Friday.
- Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ:EBON) shares are dipping over 5% as of this writing.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock is pulling back more than 5% after closing out trading up on Friday.
- Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) shares are decreasing over 5% in pre-market trading on Monday.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) stock is declining more than 5%, which continues a fall that started last week.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list down over 5% as crypto markets decline.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.