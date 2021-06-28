Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Good morning! Let’s get ready for trading to start off strong this week with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
We’re seeing a lot of medical stocks making the lists today with plenty of them being winners and losers.
Let’s dive into those pre-market stock movers below to see why!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) stock is roaring nearly 44% higher after revealing positive interim data from a Phase 1 gene editing study.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares are continuing to rally almost 24% from Instacart news last week.
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) stock is soaring more than 20% this morning after shares started to rally after-hours Friday.
- Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) shares are rising over 17% after releasing earnings for its fiscal full-year o 2021.
- Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) stock is heading close to 14% higher after revealing new data from studies over the weekend.
- Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares are recovering about 13% after dipping on Friday.
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) stock continues to increase after a rally on clinical trial data last week with shares up roughly 11% this morning.
- Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares are jumping more than 10% this morning as shares started to rally late on Friday.
- Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) stock is getting an over 9% boost after releasing preliminary results for its second quarter.
- CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares are up more than 8% in pre-market trading.
10 Top Losers
- CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) stock is down almost 90% after enacting a 10-for-one stock split today.
- Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) shares are diving more than 10% after revealing a proposed underwritten public offering of its stock.
- Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) stock is retreating over 9% this morning after a rally on Friday.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares are pulling back nearly 9% after rallying last week.
- Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) stock is taking a more than 8% beating after going public last week.
- Ikonics (NASDAQ:IKNX) shares are decreasing over 8% after announcing merger plans that will turn it into a crypto mining company.
- Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) stock is dipping more than 7% after its initial public offering last week.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) shares are declining over 7% after a divesture deal sent shares flying on Friday.
- Motus GI Holdings (NASDAQ:MOTS) stock is dropping more than 7% this morning.
- BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) shares close out the pre-market movers list down over 6% as it continues a fall that started on Friday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.