Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back to the start of another busy week of trading, investors! We’re kicking off the week with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
But before we get too deep into this, make sure to check out our quick refresher of what the market did on Friday. You can find that here.
Now let’s talk about those Monday pre-market stock movers!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Liminal Biosciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) stock is soaring more than 44% after announcing approval from the FDA for its Ryplazim biological license application.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) shares are rising over 19% on no clear news this morning.
- ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) stock is heading more than 18% higher after announcing that its flagship product is coming to Walmart.
- NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares are getting a roughly 13% boost this morning.
- Ra Medical Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:RMED) stock is increasing 11% in pre-market trading.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares are sitting nearly 11% higher on news of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) taking a stake in the company.
- Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) stock is jumping more than 10% despite a lack of news today.
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares are gaining over 10% after getting pulled up with meme stocks.
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) stock is recovering 10% this morning after a fall on Friday.
- HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) shares close out the pre-market winners up almost 10%.
10 Top Losers
- Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) stock is taking a 14% beating after revealing recent clinical cancer data.
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) shares are falling more than 10% as it prepares to present at a conference this week.
- American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) stock is dropping close to 10% after a rally on Friday.
- Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ:BCLI) shares are seeing an over 9% decline as investors mull over possible insider share buying.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock is pulling back about 8% after a strong rally late Friday.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) shares are retreating 7% after seeing gains at the end of last week.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock is decreasing over 6% after a rally on Friday.
- NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) shares are experiencing a more than 6% drop after releasing its most recent earnings report last week.
- BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) stock is down 6% after announcing the pricing of a public offering.
- Argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list down nearly 6% on news the company is regaining global rights to its anti-CD70 antibody cusatuzumab for acute myeloid leukemia treatment.