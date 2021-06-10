Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Welcome back, traders! We’re at it again with another look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday. It’s worth keeping in mind today that news of a rising inflation rate in April played havoc with the markets.
With that taken care of, here are the top stock market movers for Thursday.
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) stock is rocketing nearly 99% on no clear news.
- Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) shares are soaring close to 58% this morning.
- Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) stock is heading more than 34% higher in pre-market trading.
- Medley 7.25 Notes Exp 2024 (NYSE:MDLQ) shares are getting an over 27% boost today.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock is rising 26% on merger news with Gryphon Digital Mining.
- Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) shares are increasing more than 22% on no apparent news.
- Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) stock is gaining about 19% on news of a $219 million strategic collaboration with Nuance Pharma.
- Gabelli Equity Trust, Inc. Rights 7/14/2021 (NYSE:GABR) shares are jumping almost 17% this morning.
- Medley 6.875 Senior Notes Exp 2026 (NYSE:MDLX) stock is rising over 16% in pre-market trading.
- Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) shares are up over 11% on no recent news.
10 Top Losers
- Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) stock is diving more than 13% after announcing the pricing of a public offering.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings (NASDAQ:KLXE) shares are falling over 11% after releasing earnings for Q1 2021.
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock is retreating more than 9% after a rally yesterday on positive coronavirus treatment news.
- GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) shares are pulling back almost 9% after storming higher yesterday on a meme stock rally.
- Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) stock is taking an over 8% beating after announcing a proposed public offering.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares are losing roughly 8% of their value after running 23.3% higher yesterday.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock is dipping 8% despite a lack of news today.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares are decreasing more than 7% after announcing data from a Phase 2 breast cancer study.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) stock is declining over 6% as meme stocks continue to see heavy movement.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list down more than 6% after rallying yesterday with other meme stocks.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.